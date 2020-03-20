Steve Aoki drops 'Love You More' feat. Will.i.am & EXO's Lay

Steve Aoki has dropped the track "Love You More" featuring Will.i.am and EXO's Lay.



American DJ and music producer Steve Aoki previously announced he would be collaborating with Lay and Will.i.am for his next single, and he's now officially released the romantic song featuring the two singers' vocals. "Love You More" is about continuing to love someone despite their actions.



