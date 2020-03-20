4

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Steve Aoki drops 'Love You More' feat. Will.i.am & EXO's Lay

Steve Aoki has dropped the track "Love You More" featuring Will.i.am and EXO's Lay.

American DJ and music producer Steve Aoki previously announced he would be collaborating with Lay and Will.i.am for his next single, and he's now officially released the romantic song featuring the two singers' vocals. "Love You More" is about continuing to love someone despite their actions.

Listen to Steve Aoki's "Love You More" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

1234xyz2,325 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

I was right! A Bop!!!

The beat is so catchy. The mix was just what I needed. Loved it ❤❤

Isratjahan601 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

I really liked it.

