Kim Yo Han causes shock as he reveals he has no ligaments in his ankles due to previous sports injuries

Up-and-coming actor Kim Yo Han will be making a guest appearance on MBN variety show 'Naturally' this week, alongside his fellow OUI Entertainment labelmate and solo artist Jang Dae Hyun!

On this episode, Kim Yo Han and Jang Dae Hyun joined the cast of 'Naturally' to make traditionally crafted makgeolli. Kim Yo Han was paired up with veteran actress Jeon In Hwa while crafting the makgeolli, and the veteran actress commented, "Everything must be fun for you now, since it hasn't been long since you debuted. If you have anything you want to ask me, feel free."







Kim Yo Han, recently confirmed to make his acting debut as the male lead of KBS2's 'School 2020', said, "I'm really worried about acting." He continued, "Actually, I was headed toward a career in Taekwondo, but I had to quit after inuring my ankles. I don't have ligaments in both of my ankles."

After listening to Kim Yo Han patiently, Jeon In Hwa remarked, "I bet you have trouble sleeping when you look at your new script? I know it seems like veterans like us have an easier time now, but actually, we also lose sleep when we receive new scripts. Every new project and every new genre makes my heart anxious too."

Here, fellow 'Naturally' cast member Kim Jong Min joined in the serious talk by mentioning, "I also made cameo appearances on 'My Husband Got a Family' and 'My Daughter Seoyoung'. I got the 'Ok' at once, without making any 'NG's."

You can catch Kim Yo Han and Jang Dae Hyun's guest appearances on MBN's 'Naturally' this March 28 at 9:20 PM KST!



