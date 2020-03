BLACKPINK's Jennie is totally a doll as the cover model for the April issue of 'Marie Claire'!

A collaboration with Korean eyewear brand 'Gentle Monster', Jennie rocked different styles of casual sunglasses with her signature, chic image. In addition, Jennie worked with 'Gentle Monster' to create her very own 'Jentle Home' as the main set for her full pictorial, incorporating her creative side.

Check out some of Jennie's lovely preview cuts below.