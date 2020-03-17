Park Bo Ram reveals she wrote new ballad 'I Can't' from personal experience

Park Bo Ram revealed she wrote her latest ballad "I Can't" from personal experience.



On the March 17th episode of 'Two O'Clock Date with Muzie and Ahn Young Mi', the singer-songwriter talked about her new song, which she composed. Park Bo Ram expressed, "I try my best to always draw from my own experiences. Most of my music is about my stories. I write lyrics as if I'm writing a diary. Lyric writing is more difficult for me than composing."



DJ Muzie said, "I'll listen to the song and wonder about what happened for you to have the heart that said 'I Can't'. I analyzed the song after listening, and I think it's been about 1 and a half years since it happened."



In related news, Park Bo Ram and Seo In Guk broke up in May of 2018 after 2 years of dating.