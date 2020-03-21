5

Posted by germainej

Actress Yoo Hye Won makes her Instagram public after dating rumors with Seungri

Actress Yoo Hye Won has made her Instagram public after she was involved in dating rumors with former Big Bang member Seungri.

Yoo Hye Won garnered the interest of fans and netizens after allegedly being spotted in the vehicle that dropped off Seungri at the training base for his mandatory military service. The rookie acress' label neither confirmed nor denied the rumors she was dating the former idol star, but she's still currently making headlines.

Though her Instagram account was previously private, media outlets have revealed she's now made it open, which is once again getting the interest of netizens who want to know more about the as-yet relatively unknown actress. 

Check out Yoo Hye Won's Instagram below.


다들 조심하세요😷

tristanah
16 minutes ago

I hope she's strong enough to face the malicious foolishness and lack of character, education and common sense of k-netz which don't have a life and will bother her just bcs allegedly she is associated with SR. They continue to hate him for things that he even isn't charged with bcs of the social trials that dirty kmedia set up for him last year by brain washing manipulation.

Lila_8
7 minutes ago

Leave her alone.

