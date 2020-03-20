Actress Yoo Hye Won's label responds 'Its difficult to confirm' to dating rumors involving Seungri

On March 20, a representative from label SBD Entertainment responded to media outlet inquiries regarding rookie actress Yoo Hye Won and her relationship with Seungri.

The label rep curtly stated, "This is a matter of the actress's personal life, so it's difficult to confirm."

Recently, rumors spread online that Seungri was seen with his girlfriend up until the last moment before his mandatory military enlistment, which took place on March 9. A photo of a woman riding in Seungri's vehicle alongside his pet dog gave cause to the rumors, and some netizens claimed that the woman in question was actress Yoo Hye Won.

This marks Seungri and Yoo Hye Won's second dating rumors, since October of 2018.



Meanwhile, Yoo Hye Won garnered attention for her appearance in 2018 web drama 'Go, Back Diary'.

