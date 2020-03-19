36

Rumors
Posted by megamanx436 pts 1 hour ago

A woman rumored to be Seungri's girlfriend spotted in his enlistment video

Seungri even went to the army with another woman.

If you watch his enlistment video, you'll see a woman behind Seungri when he's getting out of the van.

The person sitting in the van is the girl who's been in relationship rumors with Seungri even before the Burning Sun scandal.

The man next to him is hugging a dog... It looks like the same dog posted on her Instagram.

original post: pann

1. [+92, -0] Is that woman in the trash disposal squad? I hope they last long

2. [+78, -0] How can she date him

3. [+60, -0] They kept dating even with his scandal?? Wow…

4. [+36, -1] I don’t even want to see that ba$tard’s face, I know we shouldn’t leave hate comments to celebrities but we can leave hate comments to this ba$tard so he can die already..? It’s weird that BTS gets more hate than him on Pann

5. [+19, -0] Who is she?

6. [+12, -0] I don’t know if she’s dating him or not, but it’s weird that someone would befriend him

7. [+12, -0] 99% of criminals already have girlfriends or are married

8. [+10, -0] The money is really good;; He doesn’t even have a good-looking face

  1. Seungri
AtlMonbebe15426 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

Wow.....people don't even know this girl and destroying her. What is wrong with people? Leave her alone. Focus on yourself.

jungkookiss129 pts 43 minutes ago 1
43 minutes ago

poor girl, being trashed for loving

