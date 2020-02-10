2

0

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Zico to postpone 'King of the Zungle: Weather Changer' concert dates amid coronavirus risk

AKP STAFF

Zico will be postponing his concert amid coronavirus concerns.


His agency KOZ Entertainment announced that his second solo concert series 'King of the Zungle: Weather Changer,' which was originally scheduled for February 22 - 23, would be postponed to protect fans and staff from potentially getting sick.

KOZ Entertainment has added that they will inform fans of the new schedule through the label's official social media channels, as well as the ticketing website, as soon as it has been decided. They also can find instructions on how to refund or exchange their ticket on the ticketing website as well.

Meanwhile, there have been 27 confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Korea, with four of these cases being released from the hospital after full recovery.

  1. Zico
0 355 Share 100% Upvoted
ATEEZ
ATEEZ Sheds Tears At 1st Concert In Korea
12 minutes ago   0   104
LOONA
Loona - So what - dance relay
56 minutes ago   0   168
Choi Woo Sik
'Parasite' takes home a second Oscar
11 hours ago   7   13,145

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND