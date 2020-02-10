Zico to postpone 'King of the Zungle: Weather Changer' concert dates amid coronavirus risk

Zico will be postponing his concert amid coronavirus concerns.





His agency KOZ Entertainment announced that his second solo concert series 'King of the Zungle: Weather Changer,' which was originally scheduled for February 22 - 23, would be postponed to protect fans and staff from potentially getting sick.



KOZ Entertainment has added that they will inform fans of the new schedule through the label's official social media channels, as well as the ticketing website, as soon as it has been decided. They also can find instructions on how to refund or exchange their ticket on the ticketing website as well.



Meanwhile, there have been 27 confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Korea, with four of these cases being released from the hospital after full recovery.

