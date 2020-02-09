Zico indefinitely postpones concert due to the coronavirus

Zico is the next artist to postpone his concert due to the coronavirus.

Originally, he was supposed to have 'King of the Zungle - WEATHER CHANGER' on February 22nd and 23rd. However, as the cases of coronavirus increases, Zico has decided to indefinitely postpone the concert. Concertgoers will be able to get a full refund for the tickets.

Zico is just one of many to cancel concerts and various events due to the coronavirus. While unfortunate, hopefully fans understand that it is the best course of action.