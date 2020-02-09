21

3

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Zico indefinitely postpones concert due to the coronavirus

AKP STAFF

Zico is the next artist to postpone his concert due to the coronavirus.

Originally, he was supposed to have 'King of the Zungle - WEATHER CHANGERon February 22nd and 23rd. However, as the cases of coronavirus increases, Zico has decided to indefinitely postpone the concert. Concertgoers will be able to get a full refund for the tickets. 

Zico is just one of many to cancel concerts and various events due to the coronavirus. While unfortunate, hopefully fans understand that it is the best course of action.

  1. Zico
0 838 Share 88% Upvoted
Choi Woo Sik
'Parasite' takes home a second Oscar
3 hours ago   7   10,898
AB6IX
AB6IX drops album cover for '5NALLY'
1 hour ago   0   322
Choi Woo Sik
'Parasite' takes home a second Oscar
3 hours ago   7   10,898

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND