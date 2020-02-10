Netizens playfully tease 'Parasite' supporting actor Park Seo Joon after his reaction to film's major Oscar wins

Park Seo Joon's fans had a little fun with him after he took to his Instagram to react to 'Parasite's big Oscar night.

Shortly after the '92nd Academy Awards' concluded on February 10 KST, the actor shared a video of his reaction. In the clip, he is heard shouting in Korean, "Wow... wow... that's crazy," while director Bong Joon Ho and main cast and crew walk up to accept the award for 'Best Picture.'





In response to his reaction, fans began to tease him using the fact he appeared in a supporting role for the film, as Ki Woo, the close friend of main character Min Hyuk, who leaves to study abroad early on in the film, handing over his part-time tutoring job to Min Hyuk.



Comments included, "How could you leave to study abroad like that?," "You went to study abroad and even lost your girlfriend," "Currently regretting studying aboard," "He's regretting it," and "If he didn't leave to study abroad, the film couldn't have been released."



Actor-idol Park Hyungsik also commented the post, writing, "I'm sincerely proud."

Meanwhile, 'Parasite' won 'Best Picture,' 'Best Foreign Film,' 'Best Director,' and 'Best Screenplay' at the '92nd Academy Awards.'



Check out Park Seo Joon's Instagram post below!