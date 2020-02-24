Yubin talks about leaving JYP and establishing her one person agency

Yubin revealed her thoughts on establishing her one-person agency after leaving JYP Entertainment on the February 24th broadcast of 'Unni's Salon'.

Yubin has been branching out into other areas of entertainment including acting and stated that she wanted to get a makeover so she looks more like a CEO, saying "I've been at JYP for 13 years. When it came to contract renewal, I thought a lot about and decided if I didn't make a decision now, I would never be able to do it. I want to help people with the same dreams."

Yubin's label, rrr Entertainment, comes from the phrase "real recognize real". We look forward to seeing Yubin grow more as an artist and entertainer!

