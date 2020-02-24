Actress Lee Yoon Ji's daughter Lani melts hearts with her lovable cuteness in 'You Are My Destiny'

Actress Lee Yoon Ji's daughter Lani has definitely stolen the hearts of netizens all around the world with her lovable nature.

Lani currently appears on 'You Are My Destiny' along with her father, Jung Han Wool, who is a dental surgeon. Many netizens have been calling Lani 'little Lee Yoon Ji' due to her striking similarity to her mom. The show shows the family's daily life and Lani has been steadily gaining popularity as she appears on TV. The most recent broadcast of the show displays Lani having fun at a ski slope with her parents and feasting on delicious grilled meat!

Lani also appeared on 'Superman is Back' and 'Please Take Care Of My Refrigerator' as a guest. Check out footage of her TV appearances below!