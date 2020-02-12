0

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 8 minutes ago

VIXX's Ravi reveals 'El Dorado' comeback schedule

VIXX's Ravi revealed the comeback schedule for his upcoming LP album 'El Dorado'.

The teasers for Ravi's first LP album start on February 13, and 'El Dorado' drops on the 24th. The comeback schedule teaser image below reveals a moody concept with the VIXX member in an ornate top.

Stay tuned for updates on Ravi's solo comeback.

