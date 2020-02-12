Nam Tae Hyun's label responds to fan concerns after he breaks down during Instagram live

Nam Tae Hyun's label responded to fan concerns after his breakdown during a recent Instagram live stream.



As previously reported, Nam Tae Hyun apologized to fans on his knees and began crying in distress during an Instagram live on February 11. He expressed, "I'm sorry as I feel that I haven't been able to greet you often these days... Please don't hate me too much. I'm so scared every day."



His agency P&B Entertainment officially responded to concerns on February 12, stating, "Nam Tae Hyun has recently been devoting time into preparing for performances and new music for an album release. He has been experiencing trouble with the creative process as an artist, and he just showed a strong reaction while having a live broadcast to interact with fans."



P&B Entertainment continued, "As his label, we're working hard to protect our artist. We will endure the struggles with him and work to provide our full support."



