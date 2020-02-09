VERIVERY’s Minchan reveals his high IQ

6

On 9 February, rookie boy group VERIVERY guested on the episode of SBS PowerFM’s “Cultwo Show”.

During the radio show, the group talked about their recent celebration of their first anniversary since debut this January.

On the same episode, the group’s vocalist Minchan also revealed that he has a high IQ, and when measured it was said to be 136. He also revealed that he was a math prodigy and talked about his time in high school.

This episode of “Cultwo Show” was filmed without any live audience in light of the recent novel Coronavirus.

