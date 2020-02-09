Zico achieves Triple Crown with #1 win on ‘Inkigayo’

On the 9 February episode of SBS “Inkigayo”, Zico nabbed the #1 title with his latest song “Any Song”, attaining the Triple Crown.

Including this win, Zico has won 7 #1 without appearing on any of the music shows.

Nominated alongside was Sechkis’ “All For You” and Super Junior’s “2YA2YAO!”.

This episode also featured an exciting line-up with Golden Child, DKB, VERIVERY, Cignature, IZ, iKON, Everglow, ANS, G-Friend, OnlyOneOf, LOONA and Sechkis.

In light of the novel Coronavirus, there were no live audience at the recording of this episode of “Inkigayo”.