Sunmi revealed more teasers for her upcoming release.
The singer hinted at a comeback with a photo with her dancers, but on February 4, Sunmi herself clarified on Twitter that the upcoming track will be an OST that comes with a performance video. She also shared a clip of a dance performance along with the caption, "Don't miss me boy."
Stay tuned for updates on Sunmi's upcoming release!
Sunmi teases more of upcoming release 'Don't Miss Me Boy'
