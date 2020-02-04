Sunmi teases more of upcoming release 'Don't Miss Me Boy'

Sunmi revealed more teasers for her upcoming release.



The singer hinted at a comeback with a photo with her dancers, but on February 4, Sunmi herself clarified on Twitter that the upcoming track will be an OST that comes with a performance video. She also shared a clip of a dance performance along with the caption, "Don't miss me boy."



Stay tuned for updates on Sunmi's upcoming release!

The upcoming OST is not an official album, but I hope u guys enjoy the OST and performance video as well❤#GottaGo

Music 2020.02.06 6PM

Video 2020.02.08 6PM — Miyayeah (@miyaohyeah) February 4, 2020