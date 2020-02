Sunmi has hinted at a comeback in her latest Twitter update.

The star posted a tweet on February 3rd heavily implying that she would be presenting her fans with something new, even though it's not an album! The star can be seen posing with her dancers in fashionable black outfits.

She wrote, "Not an album but something is coming for yaaaaaa #GottaGo."

Not an album but something is coming for yaaaaaa#GottaGo pic.twitter.com/hNm4eBVo4p — Miyayeah (@miyaohyeah) February 3, 2020

Are you excited for a potential new release from Sunmi?