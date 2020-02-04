Dara sheds tears about how unnecessary she felt in 2NE1

Dara shed tears about how unnecessary she felt as a member of 2NE1.



The February 4th episode of 'Video Star' featured a special about celebrity worries and a healing concert, and Dara opened up, saying, "All things are difficult, but when we disbanded and I stood alone, I went through a really hard time. That was a really rough time for me."



She further revealed how she didn't feel her talent matched her fellow 2NE1 members, saying, "I only realized how foolish I was after the disbandment. When we were promoting, I thought that I wasn't needed in the team. The members had such talented vocals that it made me think that if I sang more, it would cause harm, so I didn't really enjoy it. After the disbandment, I didn't know what to do for the future, so I thought really negatively for 2-3 years."



Dara continued, "Contact between me and people I used to know in the past cut off, so I lived in a really dark place for 2 years. At a certain moment, I was happier. I'm happy these days that the few people who stood by me are really my people."



