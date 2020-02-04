53

Dara sheds tears about how unnecessary she felt in 2NE1

Dara shed tears about how unnecessary she felt as a member of 2NE1.

The February 4th episode of 'Video Star' featured a special about celebrity worries and a healing concert, and Dara opened up, saying, "All things are difficult, but when we disbanded and I stood alone, I went through a really hard time. That was a really rough time for me."

She further revealed how she didn't feel her talent matched her fellow 2NE1 members, saying, "I only realized how foolish I was after the disbandment. When we were promoting, I thought that I wasn't needed in the team. The members had such talented vocals that it made me think that if I sang more, it would cause harm, so I didn't really enjoy it. After the disbandment, I didn't know what to do for the future, so I thought really negatively for 2-3 years."

Dara continued, "Contact between me and people I used to know in the past cut off, so I lived in a really dark place for 2 years. At a certain moment, I was happier. I'm happy these days that the few people who stood by me are really my people."

She wrote a diary that said it was all in the past so it happened already and that she’s much stronger and much braver now.


But you know, Dara could put these emotions and feelings into a song. I’d love to see that. She hasn’t had a solo comeback in over ten years.

wow that breaks my heart. i can't imagine 2ne1 without her. their music would not be as good without her.

