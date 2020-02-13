Song Il Kook shows how much his triplets have grown since 'Superman is Back'

Actor Song Il Kook delighted fans with the latest update of his adorable triplet sons, Daehan, Minguk, and Mansae.

The family became incredibly loved after appearing on KBS's 'Superman is Back'. The triplets charmed viewers around the world and fans have been eager for updates after the family's departure from the show back in 2016.

In his most recent Instagram post, Song Il Kook shows his sons hanging out at the EBS studios with popular character Pengsoo's manager. The triplets are seen smiling bashfully for the camera in adorable matching sweaters. Look at how much they have grown!