OnlyIOneOf's Junji brings back Taemin's "curtain hair" from "Lucifer"

Unique looks are all the rage in the Kpop industry. From unique hairstyles to outrageous outfits, K-pop idols are definitely trendsetters. OnlyOneOf member Junji's recent styling is bringing back SHINee Taemin's iconic look from the group's "Lucifer" days.

Taemin was highly known for his long hairstyle with bangs that covered his eyes when promoting the song back in 2010 and it seems like Junji has brought the look back, albeit in blonde!

Netizens have been commenting on his hairstyle on videos, stating:





"That blonde guy be smiling and even nodding but can he see?"

"Junji do you see something?"

"Junji: just smile and wave boys, smile and wave."

What do you think of Junji's throwback look?