24

15

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jay Park dealing with negative comments after his recent Twitter updates about K-pop and BTS

AKP STAFF

Jay Park is unfortunately facing an onslaught of malicious comments for his recent tweets.

On February 12th and 13th, Jay uploaded a series of tweets that resulted in the ire of some BTS and K-pop fans.

After these tweets, he has been on the receiving end of comments stating: 

"BTS and Bong Joon Ho are staying humble."

"Why are you embarrassing yourself like this?"

"I'm sorry but BTS and Bong Joon Ho are way ahead of you."

Jay Park also previously faced negative comments from BTS fans after saying that Big Bang was the best boy group in history, which resulted in people insulting him. 

Regardless, Jay Park is taking it all in stride and joked that he will mention every kpop group when his next album comes out because it is making him receive a lot of attention.

What do you think of this situation? 

  1. Jay Park
64 23,539 Share 62% Upvoted

8

Kryshaun697 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

I think people are not getting what he is saying. He saying everyone is making history in there on lane. I for one agree with him. He is saying that Koreans are making moves in Hip Hop, Pop and Film. In Hip Hop he was talented enough for Jay Z to sign him to Roc Nation. He created a label that honors hip hop and promotes local Korean artistS. He is not saying that his name is in as many mouths as BTS. But I am sure the he as a Korean is seeing his nation excel in different aspects of the Arts and is taking pride in that. To those who say “how dare he compare himself to BTS” please remember no man is greater than the next. And the fact that “some” BTS fans are coming after him..........I leave those thoughts to myself. And one more thing, remember there’s enough light in this world for everyone to shine.

Share

5

nina97x425 pts 44 minutes ago 1
44 minutes ago

Jay park is entitled to his (wrong) opinion. I need his confidence to compare myself to bong Joon ho.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND