Jay Park dealing with negative comments after his recent Twitter updates about K-pop and BTS

Jay Park is unfortunately facing an onslaught of malicious comments for his recent tweets.



On February 12th and 13th, Jay uploaded a series of tweets that resulted in the ire of some BTS and K-pop fans.

After these tweets, he has been on the receiving end of comments stating:



"BTS and Bong Joon Ho are staying humble."

"Why are you embarrassing yourself like this?"

"I'm sorry but BTS and Bong Joon Ho are way ahead of you."

Jay Park also previously faced negative comments from BTS fans after saying that Big Bang was the best boy group in history, which resulted in people insulting him.

Regardless, Jay Park is taking it all in stride and joked that he will mention every kpop group when his next album comes out because it is making him receive a lot of attention.

Also next time my album come out im mentioning every kpop band in the book lol i barley said shit and this shit making me super poppin hahah ayyyyy 😃 — JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) February 13, 2020

What do you think of this situation?