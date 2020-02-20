SM Entertainment releases official statement confirming EXO's stance on Chen's marriage news

On February 20, SM Entertainment released an official statement to the press, updating fans as well as the public on EXO's stance regarding member Chen's marriage news.

The label stated,

"Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We notify you the agency's official stance regarding EXO's future direction.



As EXO's management label, we have always held lengthy discussions regarding the team's career path, as well as various important matters, with each of the members' input held in the highest regard.



Before officially announcing member Chen's marriage plans, all of the EXO members took time to discuss the matter critically, and as all of the EXO members have previously suffered the hardships of losing members in the group, the team as a whole relayed their wishes to continue with the current members without changes. We also respected the members' wishes in this matter, and so we again notify that there will be no member changes in EXO.



Furthermore, with several members currently awaiting their mandatory military enlistment duties, it has been decided since last year that EXO will focus on solo and unit promotions for this year. We will reveal the members' individual promotional plans accordingly from here on out.



EXO will continue to promote actively as EXO, as soloists, and as unit groups in a variety of fields, repaying the fans for their love.



We also vow to do our best in all areas so that the EXO members can continue to grow. Thank you."