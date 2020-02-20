BoA reveals she was a top student before her debut

BoA revealed she was a top student before her official debut.



On the February 19th episode of 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk', MC Lee Dong Wook asked BoA what kind of student she would've been had she not debuted at the young age of 13. The actor expressed, "I think you would've become a singer even if you had debuted later. If you had debuted later and experienced your school days, what kind of student would you have been? It seems like you would've been good at your studies."



BoA responded, "I entered middle school at the top of my class. I had to take a test to enter. My oldest brother got in, but my other older brother failed. My oldest brother told me not to take the test because I would fail and embarrass him. My oldest brother was a really good student. That's why I took the test and told him, 'I got in with a full scholarship,' and he didn't believe me."





Lee Dong Wook then commented, "Since your school days weren't long, you probably didn't make many friends, but I think you would know a lot of people in the entertainment industry," but BoA said, "I don't have any celebrity friends."



Did you know BoA was a top student?





