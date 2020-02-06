155

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 hours ago

G-Dragon spotted at '2020 Nike Forum'

G-Dragon was spotted at the '2020 Nike Forum'.

On February 6, music producer and fashion designer Hiroshi Fujiwara shared the photo below of the Big Bang member along with celebrities and designers like Tom SachsDrakeYoon Ambush, and more. With the other guests, G-Dragon was given a sneak peek at Nike's upcoming spring-summer line for the year. 

Fans responded, "The celebrity of celebrities, G-Dragon," "His skin is so good," "He's a super star," and more.      


In related news, G-Dragon has been recently making headlines for his appearances at sports events in the US as well as for his fashion statements.


KALINKO488 pts 21 hours ago 10
21 hours ago

The King .The celebrity of celebrities

21

GD_Amber1,635 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

The king was hanging out with Drake, Rosalía and Travis Scott!! Where are those who are saying GD is local 😂

