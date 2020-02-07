Gong Yoo rocks the boyfriend look in new Instagram photos

Actor Gong Yoo is making hearts flutter with his newest casual photo updates.

Management SOOP uploaded a number of pictures showing the famous actor relaxing in nature. Gong Yoo is seen rocking a winter aesthetic as he sentimentally poses in front of the camera. His handsome visuals and warm aura are complemented by his faint smile.

Fans have been commenting on Gong Yoo's boyfriend style pictures, stating:





"Thank you for this."

"I'm grateful that these pictures exist."

"He's the master of the boyfriend look."

What do you think of Gong Yoo's look?



