Rapper Swings holds a funeral for... his pizza shop?

Rapper Swings held a funeral for his pizza shop.

A recently uploaded video on Swings' Youtube channel light-heartedly addressed the closure of Swings' pizza shop Phoenix Pizza, which he has been operating since last April. The rapper reported that maybe he doesn't have "a fate with pizza" before unpacking the reasons why his pizza shop wasn't doing well.

However, Swings relayed that he's still positive about the future and will be focusing on his other businesses.

Check out the video below.