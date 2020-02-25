3

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

Rapper Swings holds a funeral for... his pizza shop?

AKP STAFF

Rapper Swings held a funeral for his pizza shop. 

A recently uploaded video on Swings' Youtube channel light-heartedly addressed the closure of Swings' pizza shop Phoenix Pizza, which he has been operating since last April. The rapper reported that maybe he doesn't have "a fate with pizza" before unpacking the reasons why his pizza shop wasn't doing well. 

However, Swings relayed that he's still positive about the future and will be focusing on his other businesses. 

Check out the video below.

  1. Swings
0 426 Share 75% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND