[GIVEAWAY] Win Tickets to “CIX 1st Fan Meeting HELLO, FIX” in USA

On March 6, 2020, the powerful rookie group, CIX, will embark on their first-ever debut tour in the US: “CIX 1st Fan Meeting HELLO, FIX” in USA" This upcoming tour will signify the first time the group has ever had a chance to pay a long-awaited visit to their international FIX overseas!



CIX will visit 5 US cities and FIX can purchase tickets to the group's upcoming fan meeting now on SubKulture's website here! Check to see if CIX will visit a city near you below:

SHOW DATES/VENUES:

The tour begins in just a few days, and as a special surprise to loyal allkpop readers, we've partnered up with SubKulture Entertainment to hold a huge giveaway for those who didn't get a chance to buy tickets and are dying to see CIX live this tour!

GIVEAWAY:

allkpop is holding a last-minute giveaway in conjunction with the upcoming "CIX 1st Fan Meeting HELLO, FIX" in USA for readers to win a pair of tickets to attend the upcoming CIX tour date of your choice!

PRIZES:

For each date of the US tour, there will be five lucky winners chosen to receive a pair of tickets (for you and a friend!) to a show of your choice! Yes, that means for every single one of the dates, there will be 5 winners chosen (25 in all), so the odds are in your favor K-Pop fans! Don't miss out on this opportunity to attend CIX's nearly sold out fan meeting for free and enjoy yourselves with an exciting debut performance from CIX! You'll be a part of K-Pop history! It's P3 tickets, and P3 tickets come with Hi-Touch and an Exclusive Photocard Set!

HOW TO ENTER:

Contest entry is easy! Using your AKP account, leave a comment in the comments section below by telling us why you want to attend the CIX tour and list the city of the tour date you'd most like to attend!



Be sure that your email is listed on your AKP account info so that if you win, we can get in contact with you to coordinate your tickets for the show!

The winners of this contest will be announced on or around February 28, 2020. The winner announcement will be in just a few days, so be sure to check back before the tour starts to see if you're the lucky winner!



Official Tour Website: https://www.subkultureent.com/cix