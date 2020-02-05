Park Bom & JeA reveal why they hate chicken breast

Park Bom and JeA revealed why they hate chicken breast.



On the February 5th episode of 'Eunji's Gayo Plaza', special DJ JeA and Park Bom discussed dieting, and the Brown Eyed Girls member asked, "Are you doing dieting lately? I really hated chicken breast a lot," relating to the struggle.



JeA continued, "I don't get sick of the other meats, but with chicken breast, it feels like you're biting into styrofoam after a while. Later on, it was painful." Park Bom added, "I was like that too."





