6

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Click B member/singer Oh Jong Hyuk to tie the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend

AKP STAFF

Click B member/singer Oh Jong Hyuk will be tying the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend this May, according to his label DSP Media!

Previously in November of last year, Oh Jong Hyuk confirmed through MBC every1's 'Video Star' that he was in a relationship with a non-celebrity. Reportedly, Oh Jong Hyuk is currently busy preparing for his upcoming wedding with his girlfriend. More details of the wedding will be released closer to the big day. 

Meanwhile, Oh Jong Hyuk will soon be the third member of 1st-generation idol group Click B to tie the knot. 

  1. Click B
  2. Oh Jong Hyuk
1 1,154 Share 86% Upvoted

0

jjajangmyeon231,650 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

Will be at least 40 announcements about a baby or marriage or both this year im calling it.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND