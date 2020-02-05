Click B member/singer Oh Jong Hyuk to tie the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend

Click B member/singer Oh Jong Hyuk will be tying the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend this May, according to his label DSP Media!

Previously in November of last year, Oh Jong Hyuk confirmed through MBC every1's 'Video Star' that he was in a relationship with a non-celebrity. Reportedly, Oh Jong Hyuk is currently busy preparing for his upcoming wedding with his girlfriend. More details of the wedding will be released closer to the big day.



Meanwhile, Oh Jong Hyuk will soon be the third member of 1st-generation idol group Click B to tie the knot.

