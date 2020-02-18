Netizens believe that Goo Hye Sun looks more relaxed in her recent Instagram updates after moving to London

Netizens believe that Goo Hye Sun is looking more relaxed these days after moving to London for her studies.

The actress uploaded a picture on February 17th with the caption: "My dongseng (younger friend) who taught me many things". The picture shows Goo Hye Sun posing in a selfie with her friend while bundled up in winter wear. Goo Hye Sun has been attending school abroad in London following the messy aftermath of her divorce with actor Ahn Jae Hyun.

Netizens have been commenting regarding Goo Hye Sun's update, stating:



"This is good to hear! Her face looks like it's a lot more relaxed."

"She definitely looks more comfortable these days."

"I hope you continue to enjoy the present!"

Although Goo Hye Sun announced her retirement shortly after her divorce scandal, she has been continuously active through her art, philanthropy efforts, and school. The actress often makes headlines for her Instagram updates in which she posts selfies and updates on her life.





