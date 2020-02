Goo Hye Sun has provided an explanation for her latest Instagram post.

On February 3 KST, the actress came back one day after posting a photo with a caption that had worried fans. With a selfie, she had written, "Soon, I will be going far away", without further explanation.

In the latest post, Goo Hye Sun explained that she is headed for England soon.

She wrote: "I'm going to England for a language study abroad. It's far. I go alone. I'm excited!"

Best wishes for Goo Hye Sun!