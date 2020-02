IU has achieved the second perfect all-kill of 2020 after Zico with her 'Crash Landing On You' OST track "I Give You My Heart."

The romantic ballad track has gained traction along with the drama's growing popularity given the rumors that drama stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are secretly dating. "I Give You My Heart" is #1 on all 5 major domestic daily charts - Melon, Genie, Bugs, Soribada, and FLO - placing it at #1 on both the realtime and weekly iChart!

Congratulations to IU!