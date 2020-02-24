33

Netizens are in love with BTS Jin's long mullet hair

Netizens are in love BTS Jin's mullet. 

BTS Jin has featured this hairstyle a few times over his career and also most recently for the "On" Kinetic Manifesto Film. The mullet is definitely a hard look to pull off, but Jin makes the retro hairstyle look good according to the netizen comments raving about his visuals. A popular community forum post highlighted multiple shots of Jin in his Mullet hair, and comments include: 

"I just don't understand how it's possible to be that handsome."

"Mr. Worldwide Handsome at it again."

"How is he handsome and pretty at the same time." 


Check out the rest of the pictures below, along with one adorable shot of Jin sporting Dara's iconic "Fire" hairstyle. 

Me too I am "in love with BTS Jin's long mullet hair" ! ✋Well to b fair, I love jin with whatever hairstyle he wants to have :D

"(...) adorable shot of V (...)" - it's not V, it's Jin /

