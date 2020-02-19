32

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

NCT 127 reveal black and 'White Night' track teaser video & special images

NCT 127 have revealed their track teaser video for "White Night"!

The track video below features a black and white concept for the soulful ballad song. "White Night" is a track on NCT 127's upcoming second album 'NeoZone' dropping on March 6 KST.

Check out NCT 127's "White Night" track video below and their previous track video for "Boom" here!


