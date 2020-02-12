21

10

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 hours ago

Golden Child drop choreography MV for 'Without You'

AKP STAFF

Golden Child have dropped their choreography music video for "Without You"!

The MV reveals Golden Child's beautiful and emotive choreography for the R&B ballad. As previously reported, 'Without You' is the repackage of their first studio album 'Re-Boot,' featuring the single "Wannabe," which was originally released in November 2019.

Watch Golden Child's "Without You" choreography MV above and the original MV here if you missed it.

  1. Golden Child
  2. WITHOUT YOU
0 1,208 Share 68% Upvoted
JYP Nizi Project; All finalized contestants
18 hours ago   7   6,763

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND