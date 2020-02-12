Golden Child drop choreography MV for 'Without You'

Golden Child have dropped their choreography music video for "Without You"!



The MV reveals Golden Child's beautiful and emotive choreography for the R&B ballad. As previously reported, 'Without You' is the repackage of their first studio album 'Re-Boot,' featuring the single "Wannabe," which was originally released in November 2019.



Watch Golden Child's "Without You" choreography MV above and the original MV here if you missed it.



