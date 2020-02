Lee Jin Hyuk will be returning to MBC's 'Radio Star', this time as a special MC.

On February 13, MBC confirmed to media outlets, "Lee Jin Hyuk completed filming for 'Radio Star' as a special MC yesterday (February 12)." During this recording, Lee Jin Hyuk joined guests Kim Soo Ro, Park Gun Hyung, Lee Chun Hee, and Jo Jae Yoon.

The episode will air some time toward the end of February. Meanwhile, 'Radio Star' airs every Wednesday nights at 11:10 PM KST.