SuperM will be adding a Tokyo Dome stop to their ongoing 1st world tour, 'We Are The Future Live'!

On February 13, SM Entertainment confirmed to media outlets that SuperM's newly added Tokyo Dome date for 'We Are The Future Live' will take place on April 23. Meanwhile, the coalition K-Pop group is scheduled to head off to Europe next, starting with Paris on February 26.



Did you catch SuperM's performances earlier this week on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'?