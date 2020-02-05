BLACK6IX reveal midnight comeback prologue for 'Nice To Meet You'

BLACK6IX have revealed a midnight comeback prologue for their second mini album 'Nice To Meet You'.



In the teaser video above, the BLACK6IX members sit on a wall against a night sky as an audio preview plays. As previously reported, 'Nice to Meet You' marks the group's first comeback in approximately a year and 4 months.



'Nice To Meet You' is set for this February 12 at 6 PM KST. What do you think of AB6IX's comeback prologue?