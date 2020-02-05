16

9

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

BLACK6IX reveal midnight comeback prologue for 'Nice To Meet You'

AKP STAFF

BLACK6IX have revealed a midnight comeback prologue for their second mini album 'Nice To Meet You'.

In the teaser video above, the BLACK6IX members sit on a wall against a night sky as an audio preview plays. As previously reported, 'Nice to Meet You' marks the group's first comeback in approximately a year and 4 months.

'Nice To Meet You' is set for this February 12 at 6 PM KST. What do you think of AB6IX's comeback prologue?

  1. BLACK6IX
  2. NICE TO MEET YOU
0 1,036 Share 64% Upvoted
iKON
iKON 'Dive' in head first in MV
9 hours ago   36   12,552
G-Dragon
G-Dragon spotted at '2020 Nike Forum'
7 hours ago   21   11,437
G-Dragon
G-Dragon spotted at '2020 Nike Forum'
7 hours ago   21   11,437
iKON
iKON 'Dive' in head first in MV
9 hours ago   36   12,552
BVNDIT
BVNDIT drop dynamic, cut-out MV for 'Cool'
9 hours ago   2   1,597
GDRAGON NEW SHOELACE NECKTIE
17 hours ago   16   8,868

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND