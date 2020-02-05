Goo Hye Sun says she thought Ahn Jae Hyun was joking about divorce request

Goo Hye Sun says she thought Ahn Jae Hyun was joking about divorce at first.

The actress spoke to a reporter on the February 5th 'Access Showbiz Tonight' during her volunteer work for an animal charity, and she opened up about her ongoing divorce from actor Ahn Jae Hyun. On how she's been spending time recently, Goo Hye Sun expressed, "I've been drawing in preparing for an exhibition this April. After I started, I've become more hopeful."



She also revealed her loved ones tried to dissuade her from undergoing any interviews considering her posts on social media about her separation and relationship with her former husband. The actress said, "Those around me were worried and told me not to do any interviews. I relied a lot on the public, and I feel embarrassed about it and feel it was childish. I'm apologetic about tiring people out. I only wanted to clarify misunderstandings."



Goo Hye Sun further stated on her divorce, "It wasn't a big problem with Ahn Jae Hyun moved labels. There was no discord, so at first, I heard his divorce request and was calm. It was to the point that I thought he was joking around in a serious way. After I realized it wasn't a joke, I got really angry. I felt betrayed by how much heart I put into everything, and that's when I started hating."