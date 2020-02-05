3

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Goo Hye Sun says she thought Ahn Jae Hyun was joking about divorce request

AKP STAFF

Goo Hye Sun says she thought Ahn Jae Hyun was joking about divorce at first.

The actress spoke to a reporter on the February 5th 'Access Showbiz Tonight' during her volunteer work for an animal charity, and she opened up about her ongoing divorce from actor Ahn Jae Hyun. On how she's been spending time recently, Goo Hye Sun expressed, "I've been drawing in preparing for an exhibition this April. After I started, I've become more hopeful."

She also revealed her loved ones tried to dissuade her from undergoing any interviews considering her posts on social media about her separation and relationship with her former husband. The actress said, "Those around me were worried and told me not to do any interviews. I relied a lot on the public, and I feel embarrassed about it and feel it was childish. I'm apologetic about tiring people out. I only wanted to clarify misunderstandings."

Goo Hye Sun further stated on her divorce, "It wasn't a big problem with Ahn Jae Hyun moved labels. There was no discord, so at first, I heard his divorce request and was calm. It was to the point that I thought he was joking around in a serious way. After I realized it wasn't a joke, I got really angry. I felt betrayed by how much heart I put into everything, and that's when I started hating." 

  1. Goo Hye Sun
2 8,763 Share 43% Upvoted

1

kpoptastique6 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

Drawing is super therapeutic and she's really good at it. I was sad when she said she was going to give up acting and all sorts of things and just be with her pets etc. She should always keep doing all her art forms. Art is the one thing you can trust. You cant ever really trust a man. Not ever, no matter what he says. But Art is always there and always rewarding. Its fair too - it gives back just as much as you put into it. People arent like that. People are just takers. They take and take and when there's nothing left that you have that they want, they leave.

Share

0

angelicbaby1251 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

i don't even know how to feel about her statement. she really just needs to take time for herself at this point and stay away from the media.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

LOONA
LOONA rebel in intense 'So What' MV
4 hours ago   10   1,772

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND