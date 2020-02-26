Rookie boy group TOO introduces Wood (木) element members J.You & Chihoon in first debut concept photos

Rookie boy group TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra) will be introducing each of the members by their elements, directions, colors, as well as representative character traits, ahead of the release of their 1st debut album 'The Five Elements (五行)'.

The first two members up with a set of pure, ethereal individual concept photos are J.You and Chihoon. The two members are both Wood (木) element members, sharing the same direction East (東) and the same color Blue (靑). What sets them apart are their unique representative character traits, as J.You is represented by the trait of Benevolence (仁), while Chihoon is represented by the trait of Universal Love (墨).

Look forward to more information on each of the 10 TOO members' unique concepts, as the boy group gears up for their full debut this March 18 at 6 PM KST.

