Solo singer John Park will be releasing a new single, in approximately a year and 8 months!

Ahead of his comeback single release, John Park has dropped a black and white teaser photo compiling a series of exaggerated, comical expressions in the style of old-fashioned film rolls, hinting at a retro vibe.

John Park's upcoming single will in fact be a unique, nu-disco genre, titled "You're Like March". Keep an eye out for the full single, coming out on March 4!