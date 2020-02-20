Kang Daniel introduces fans to all of his 'Kakao Friends' collaboration 'Apeach Edition' goods in 2nd making film

Here's your chance to see exactly what's available in 'Kakao Friends's exclusive collaboration with Kang Daniel, the 'Kang Daniel Apeach Edition'!

Through his 2nd 'Apeach Edition' collaboration making film above, Kang Daniel walks fans through each of the goods in the new collection including his adorable doppelgänger reborn as plushies, 'Apeach' versions of his 4 cats, various home/bath goods, as well as comfortable hoodies, hip sacks, etc!

You can find more information about the exclusive 'Kang Daniel Apeach Edition' via 'Kakao Friends's online store, here!