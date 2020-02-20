12

4

CF
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Kang Daniel introduces fans to all of his 'Kakao Friends' collaboration 'Apeach Edition' goods in 2nd making film

AKP STAFF

Here's your chance to see exactly what's available in 'Kakao Friends's exclusive collaboration with Kang Daniel, the 'Kang Daniel Apeach Edition'!

Through his 2nd 'Apeach Edition' collaboration making film above, Kang Daniel walks fans through each of the goods in the new collection including his adorable doppelgänger reborn as plushies, 'Apeach' versions of his 4 cats, various home/bath goods, as well as comfortable hoodies, hip sacks, etc!

You can find more information about the exclusive 'Kang Daniel Apeach Edition' via 'Kakao Friends's online store, here!

  1. Kang Daniel
3 418 Share 75% Upvoted

2

Carlaaida317 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

Kang Daniel's Apeach Edition is so cute and adorable, I'm making a collection😍
Share

1

Carlaaida317 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago
Yes daniel

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

B.A.P, BLACKPINK, Jennie, BTS, EXO, Girls
Misheard K-Pop lyrics
3 hours ago   20   11,253

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND