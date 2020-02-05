Insider reveals details on Jung Yoo Mi & Kangta's relationship

An insider revealed details on Jung Yoo Mi and Kangta's relationship.



On the February 5th episode of 'Access Showbiz Tonight', Jung Yoo Mi and Kangta went public with their relationship yesterday, and an acquaintance revealed more on their relationship. The insider told reporters, "There were tips that said the two were dating, and they were visiting each other at home. They got to know each other through a radio show, and they stayed in touch since then."



The insider also revealed, "Both their hobbies are hiking. They enjoyed hiking together and naturally became more than friends."



Jung Yoo Mi previously expressed her impressions of the H.O.T star, saying on the radio, "He has an innocent vibe to him. He sings well, he's cool, and he has a kind heart."