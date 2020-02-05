Sechskies' Eun Ji Won tops list of idols who never age on 'TMI News' feat. Heechul, Dara, Irene & more

Sechskies' Eun Ji Won topped the list of idols who never age on 'TMI News'.



The February 5th episode of Mnet's 'TMI News' ranked idol stars who managed to escape time, staying youthful as ever, and Eun Ji Won of old-school idol group Sechskies managed to top the list. At 41 years old, Eun Ji Won not only retained his baby face, but he's also known for his childish jokes and demeanor.



As for other idols on the list, in 2nd place is Super Junior's Heechul, in 3rd is former 2NE1 member Dara, in 4th is Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, in 5th is EXO's Xiumin, and in 6th is Red Velvet's Irene.



