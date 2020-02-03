[UPDATE] Kangta & Jung Yoo Mi admit to their relationship after second dating rumors

On February 4, H.O.T member Kangta and actress Jung Yoo Mi became wrapped up in dating rumors once again.

According to one media outlet's exclusive report, Kangta and Jung Yoo Mi progressed from friends to lovers through their shared love of hiking. In response to the above report, both stars' agencies have stated, "We are checking the facts."

Initially, Kangta and Jung Yoo Mi became wrapped up in their first dating rumors back in August of last year. At the time, the two sides simply said, "They are just close acquaintances." Meanwhile, singer Kangta was also ousted for a cheating scandal last year by TV personality Oh Jung Yeon and model Woo Joo Ahn.



[UPDATE]

Since the above reports, Kangta's label SM Entertainment and Jung Yoo Mi's label Ace Factory have both confirmed, "The two stars are currently seeing each other with good feelings." Jung Yoo Mi's label also stated, "The two stars recently progressed from close sunbae-hoobaes to lovers."

