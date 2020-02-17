12

Posted by beansss

(G)I-DLE filming their comeback MV today

On February 18, Cube Entertainment confirmed with media outlets that rookie girl group (G)I-DLE has started filming for their comeback MV on this day. 

According to reports, the (G)I-DLE members have been busy preparing for a comeback set for some time in mid-March, practicing day and night while focussing on the final stages of their album preparations. This will mark the group's first official comeback in approximately 9 months, and since earlier in February, fans have been eagerly anticipating (G)I-DLE's comeback news after noticing the members' hair color/style changes. 

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE will also be greeting their fans worldwide through their 1st world tour, 'I-Land: Who Am I' in 2020. Stay tuned for more updates on (G)I-DLE's March comeback!

poshlife691861
37 minutes ago

Yaaasss! They keep producing bops! They are on the rise, so it’s perfect to come back now.

1

im-coming-for-u
2 hours ago

Can’t waitttt

(G)I-DLE filming their comeback MV today
