Park Min Young & Seo Kang Jun share glimpses of a warm winter romance in highlight teaser for 'I'll Find You on a Beautiful Day'

JTBC's new Mon-Tues drama series 'I'll Find You on a Beautiful Day' premieres next week, on February 24!

Starring Park Min Young, Seo Kang Jun, Moon Jung Hee, Lee Jae Wook, Kim Hwan Hee, and more, 'I'll Find You on a Beautiful Day' is a healing winter romance genre taking place at a remote, rural town, Bukhyun-ri. As you can see in the drama's latest highlight teaser above, actor Seo Kang Jun takes on the role of a gentle and warm-hearted, private bookshop owner, Lim Eun Seob. Opposite Seo Kang Jun, Park Min Young plays the role of a woman who returns to Bukhyun-ri from Seoul to live with her aunt, Mok Hae Won.

Despite the fact that Eun Seob and Hae Won were neighbors during their high school days, Hae Won realizes as she returns to her hometown that she was never close with Eun Seob and slowly gets to know him again, as well as the kindhearted people around him.



You can look forward to the warm, touching, and healing stories of JTBC's 'I'll Find You on a Beautiful Day' this winter, starting on February 24 at 9:30 PM KST.

