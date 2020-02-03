GFRIEND opens up about kind words they received from Big Hit's Bang Si Hyuk

GFRIEND is only an hour away from making their comeback!





The group commemorated the release of their latest mini album 'Labyrinth' by holding a media showcase on February 3 KST. During the event, the members opened up about the album being their very first since Source Music combined with Big Hit Entertainment.

"When we were working on this album, [Big Hit Entertainment's CEO] Bang Si Hyuk PD, as well as producers and staffs hired to focus on visual aspects provided assistance with content-related things by participating in making the songs and music video," Umji explained. "Thanks to them, the content was congruently solid."





"We still haven't met Bang Si Hyuk PD," leader Sowon added. "Instead, we received good news through other company staff. [He said,] 'GFRIEND is a charm that is uniquely GFRIEND and cannot be replaced by anyone else. It would be good if we could develop the group further through content that captures that charm.' It gave us strength."



Meanwhile, 'Labyrinth' is set for release on February 3 at 6 PM KST.