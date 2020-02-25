Fans worried about rapper C Jamm after he posts picture of his bruised back

Fans are worried about rapper C Jamm after he posted a graphic photo of his back.

C Jamm posted the picture on his personal Instagram on February 18th with the caption: "#indianfood". Although the caption was written in a light-hearted and joking manner, fans are concerned for the rapper's well-being, especially because he was involved in an assault case that happened in January.

Fans have been commenting, saying:

"I'm worried."

"What happened?!"

"What's wrong..."

"Did BeWhy nail you to a cross..."

C Jamm has not further explained his photo since.