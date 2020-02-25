4

1

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Fans worried about rapper C Jamm after he posts picture of his bruised back

AKP STAFF

Fans are worried about rapper C Jamm after he posted a graphic photo of his back.

C Jamm posted the picture on his personal Instagram on February 18th with the caption: "#indianfood". Although the caption was written in a light-hearted and joking manner, fans are concerned for the rapper's well-being, especially because he was involved in an assault case that happened in January.  

#인디안밥

Fans have been commenting, saying: 

"I'm worried."

"What happened?!"

"What's wrong..." 

"Did BeWhy nail you to a cross..."

C Jamm has not further explained his photo since. 

0

KpopDagger179 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

If the captions is Indian food he obviously had an allergic reaction.

